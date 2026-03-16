Edify taps DT Infrastructure to deliver 1.8 GW of solar-plus-storage

Renewables developer Edify Energy has awarded Gamuda company DT Infrastructure the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for its Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap and Ganymirra and Majors Creek solar and battery projects in regional Queensland.

The adjacent Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap power stations, near Biloela in central Queensland, will together feature 600 MW of solar and 600 MW / 2,400 MWh of battery storage.

The co-located Ganymirra and Majors Creek power stations, being developed near Townsville in the state’s north, include a combined 300 MW of solar and 300 MW / 1,200 MWh of battery energy storage.

Sydney-headquartered Edify, now owned by Canadian investment group La Caisse, said both projects will utilise DC-coupled hybrid configurations and utilise grid-forming inverter technologies designed to enhance the stability and resilience of the power network.

Edify Chief Executive Ben Warne expects the developments to make a major contribution to the National Electricity Market with the adoption of the best and latest in solar, battery and inverter technology to bring stable and dispatchable solar energy to the network in the most efficient way possible.

“We are proud of the significant role these major generators will play in the transition towards an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy future,” he said, adding the projects will also provide meaningful injections into the local regional economies.

“These projects will create significant jobs during construction, support local communities and industry and assist in delivering the infrastructure needs of Queensland’s energy system consistent with the Queensland Energy Roadmap,” he said.

While construction proper is expected to start in the coming months, Edify said early pre-construction and design works have already commenced on both projects. The developer is targeting delivery and operations in 2028.