Northern Territory home and business solar battery scheme sees spike in uptake

The Northern Territory (NT) government’s expanded home and business solar battery (HBBS) has seen a surge in uptake since it was more than doubled from $5,000 (USD 3,152) to $12,000.

NT Minister for Renewables Gerard Maley said the increase highlights a growing demand from NT consumers to reduce their power bills through renewable energy solutions.

“Since the government more than doubled the battery bonus, we’ve seen an overwhelming response with over 310 applications submitted and more than 80% already approved,” Maley said.

“In December alone, we received 164 applications – that’s three times more than the average monthly applications under the old scheme.”

Maley added the increase in the subsidy means that more households and businesses can afford to invest in solar batteries.

“This not only reduces their energy bills but helps stabilise the power grid. We have reduced red tape making it easier to do applications and added the Tesla 3 Powerwall battery to the approved list of batteries available under the scheme,” Maley said.

Solar systems paired with batteries in the NT have been shown by Clean Energy Regulator (CER) data to be 34% and leads the country.

South Australia (SA) stands at 16%, and almost five times the national average of 7%.

The Western Australian (WA) government has pledged to deliver the state’s first residential battery scheme that will provide eligible households with rebates of up to $5,000 for customers of state-owned retailer Synergy and up to $7,500 for Horizon Power customers.

With the $12,000 bonus, the scheme provides Territorians with subsidies of $400 per kWh of usable system capacity for both new and existing solar systems.

The HBBS grant closes in June 2025, or until the $6 million (USD 3.7 million) funding pool is exhausted.