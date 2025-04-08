Pioneering ‘solar garden’ scores sustainability award

The Haystacks Solar Garden, housed within the 1.5 MW Grong Grong Solar Farm in southwest New South Wales (NSW), has collected a gong at the 36th annual Banksia National Sustainability Award ceremony.

Developed by Community Power Agency (CPA) in collaboration with Pingala and Komo Energy, the Haystacks Solar Garden, was named winner of the Marketing and Communications for Impact Award at a gala ceremony in Melbourne last week.

The Banksia National Sustainability Awards have been staged since 1989, and celebrate “innovative, impactful solutions to the sustainability challenges of our times.”

The Haystacks project, launched in April 2024, has been designed specifically to provide those who cannot install solar on their own rooftops with the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the transition to renewable energy.

Participants have purchased virtual ‘plots’ in the solar farm for a one-off payment of $4,200 (USD 2,512) per 3 kW allotment and now receive a credit off their annual electricity bill.

CPA said participants include people located in NSW, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland who rent their homes or live in apartments, and others with heritage-listed or shady roofs.

The Banksia Foundation’s judging panel said the Haystacks project provides a “new way of doing solar that enables renters, apartment dwellers, and anyone who doesn’t own a sunny, suitable roof to share in the benefits of solar power.”

Byron Bay-based firm Reclaim Energy was also among the winners announced at the 2025 Banksia Awards ceremony.

Reclaim won the Energy Innovation Award for its world-first WiFi-enabled heat pump system that integrates solar energy for residential and commercial use.

In late 2023, Reclaim launched a partnership with Japanese electronics giant Panasonic to offer a hot water heat pump solution that uses carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) as a refrigerant and can heat water up to 80 degrees Celsius, making it suitable for both residential and commercial use.

For solar owners, the systems are designed to use surplus solar energy generation rather than exporting it to the grid through the use of a smart controller.

“Its system empowers consumers to maximise the efficiency of their excess solar power, reducing energy costs and emissions,” the Banksia Foundation’s judging panel said.

“Through partnerships with Panasonic and Solar Analytics, its small but mighty team has introduced advanced technology to the market, such as load-shifting and enhanced data management tools.”