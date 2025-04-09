Enosi evolves United Kingdom deal for its clean energy trading solution

Sydney-headquartered clean energy technology company Enosi has teamed up with United Kingdom-based energy supplier Evolve Energy to offer its software platform that enables traceable, half-hourly clean energy matching to commercial and industrial (C&I) energy buyers.

The Powertracer technology is a grid-scale software platform connecting renewable energy generators of different technologies with C&I energy buyers, offering a gateway for direct trading and to trace renewable energy sources.

The platform is in use in Australia by Enosi clients such as the Queensland shipping hub, the Port of Brisbane, Sydney-based real estate investment platform EG Funds and Sydney-based global software company Canva.

Enosi Chief Executive Officer Steve Hoy said combining Evolve’s UK market expertise with Powertracer gives consumers and generators a smarter, safer and more flexible way to trade clean energy.

“Evolve Energy stood out as the right partner because they were already supporting their customers with matching services and have a strong track record of delivering innovative supply solutions,” Hoy said.

“We were impressed with their appetite for innovation and motivation to leverage software technology to unlock unique savings opportunities for their customers.”

The partnership comes following the UK energy regulator Ofgem’s approval of a regulation change called Proposition 442, which aims to improve reporting of chargeable volumes for exempt and licensed energy supply.

The change provides for an environment where distributed electricity generators can secure higher fixed rates for their micro- to small-scale renewable assets to promote effective competition in the sale and purchase of electricity, removing unintended policy costs on demand for consumers if their energy demand is matched directly to license-exempt generators.

Evolve Energy Chief Operating Officer James Hall said with a proven track record in the Australian, Singaporean and European markets, Enosi is the perfect partner to help Evolve Energy launch the software solution to the UK market.

“Their Powertracer technology matches half-hourly export metered generation to import metered demand, giving generators greater control over where their energy goes and providing consumers with cleaner and traceable energy,” Hall said.

“We’ve been supporting our customers with innovative matching services for some time and it was quickly evident that Enosi had an existing software technology capability that could expand our offering, as the matching complexity increases across multiple consumers and generators,” Hall said.