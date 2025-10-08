Potentia lands IPC approval for 1 GW solar and battery project

The New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has granted approval for the Tallawang solar and battery hybrid project being developed by Potentia Energy near Gulgong in the state’s Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).

Potentia, formerly Enel Green Power Australia and co-owned by Italy’s Enel Green and Japanese oil and gas company Inpex, said the Tallawang project includes a 500 MW solar farm with a DC-coupled 500 MW / 1,000 MWh battery energy storage system.

Once operational, the project, planned for a 1,300-hectare site about eight kilometres northwest of the Gulgong community, will generate enough electricity to power approximately 212,000 homes, and the battery is expected to enhance grid stability and energy security.

NSW planners approved the project in July but it was forwarded to the IPC for scrutiny after 54 public objections were received by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure during its assessment period.

The Commission has now approved the estimated $1.3 billion project, determining that it will benefit from suitable access to solar resources and direct connection to the Central-West Orana REZ transmission network.

In its Statement of Reasons, the IPC said the project represents an effective and compatible use of land within the region, will support the state’s transition to a cleaner energy system, and is in the public interest.

The three-person panel said it had considered concerns raised through submissions and has imposed conditions of consent relating to visual impacts, biodiversity, traffic management, fire risk, and decommissioning and rehabilitation.

Potentia Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito said being granted planning approval was a critical step for the project, adding the company would continue to proactively work with and engage the local community.

“Building a project like this means we are committed to being a part of this region for the long-term and we are currently engaging in the discussions that matter to ensure we are sharing the benefits of this project with those who live nearby,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the local community, our host landholders and project partners to deliver Tallawang in a way that genuinely maximises long-term benefits for the region, through jobs, local investment, and shared opportunities.”

Esposito said the project is expected to have significant economic benefits for the region over an expected three-year construction period with the build phase forecast to create about 420 jobs.

Potentia is targeting start of construction in early 2027, indicating the delivery timeframe will be aligned with the delivery of the Central-West Orana REZ transmission project.

That project, awarded to ACEREZ – a consortium of Spain-headquartered renewable energy developers Acciona and Cobra, with NSW-based utility Endeavour Energy – will deliver 4.5 GW of new network capacity by 2028, connecting 7.7 GW of solar and wind energy to the New South Wales electricity grid.