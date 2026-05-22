22 solar projects share $1.9 million funding round for Solomon Islands communities

The Australian government has partnered with communities across the Solomon Islands to develop 22 solar powered streetlight and solar energy projects, through an inaugural program’s $1.9 million funding round.

New solar light installation are included in the latest round of funding for Solomon Island community projects.

Image: Australian High Commission Solomon Islands

Share

The Australian government has partnered with communities across the Solomon Islands to develop 22 solar powered streetlights and solar energy projects.

From a pool of 51 new projects announced in the first round of Solomon Islands-Australia Community Partnerships for 2026, the projects will share $1.9 million (USD 1.3 million) in direct funding to Solomon businesses for building materials and transportation services.

Australian High Commissioner Jeff Roach with successful project coordinators from Malaita, Rennell and Bellona provinces during a recent induction session.

Image: Australian High Commission Solomon Islands

The projects are:

  1. Sasamungga Community High School Solar Power Project, South Choiseul
  2. Barainagho Community Solar Project, South Guadalcanal
  3. Kaibia Community Improvement – Footpath and Solar Light Project,
    Central Honiara
  4. Kobito 1 Solar Lighting Project, East Honiara
  5. Tanamuki Community Solar Street Light, Gao / Bugotu
  6. Solar Street Lighting for Alualu Community, Hograno / Kia / Havulei
  7. Tawado’oa, Pia Pia, Tawahu, Bethsedah and Oneibia Community Solar
    Project, West Makira
  8. Antioch Community Footpath and Solar Lighting Project, Baegu / Asifola
  9. Roapo’u Solar Street Project, East Are’are
  10. West Fataleka Solar Lighting, Fataleka
  11. Takwa Community Solar Street Light, Lau / Mbaelelea
  12. Aimamara Solar Lighting Project, Small Malaita
  13. Pulu Community Solar Street Lighting, Small Malaita
  14. Gongona Community Solar Street Light Project, Rennell / Bellona
  15. Luesalo Rural Training Centre (RTC) Solar Power Project, Temotu Nende
  16. Hunda-Ireke Solar Lighting Project, Gizo / Kolombangara
  17. North New Georgia – Ward 20 – Solar Lighting Project, North New Georgia
  18. Sidoko Community High School Solar Power, Rannogga / Simbo
  19. Nusabanga Community Solar Project, South New Georgia / Rendova / Tetepare

Communities have turned to social media to express thanks to the program and for the projects allocated funding, including the Citizens Right Advocacy Network of Solomon Islands, however the latter has asked why smaller visibility projects, such as community street lights, continue to dominate funding allocations, while more impactful and sustainable projects are being overlooked.

“Projects such as milling facilities, fisheries centres, downstream processing plants, and agricultural support infrastructure have far greater long-term value for rural communites,” it said.

The Sir Dudley Tuti College Chapel as part of a solar hybrid power system supporting the school’s student and teacher community.

In March 2026, Australia supported the installation of a solar hybrid energy system at three facilities, including the Sir Dudley Tuti College, where the Principal Fr. Oshley Nabagna said the project provides long-term energy security and reduces reliance on expensive diesel.

“[We are] ensuring that students and teachers have the power they need to learn, teach and grow,” Nabagna said.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Microgrid developer granted $3 million to build clean energy ‘island’ blueprint
21 May 2026 The first project funded under Stream A of ARENA's regional microgrid program has been awarded $3 million toward an overall $15 million cost to build...