22 solar projects share $1.9 million funding round for Solomon Islands communities

New solar light installation are included in the latest round of funding for Solomon Island community projects.

The Australian government has partnered with communities across the Solomon Islands to develop 22 solar powered streetlights and solar energy projects.

From a pool of 51 new projects announced in the first round of Solomon Islands-Australia Community Partnerships for 2026, the projects will share $1.9 million (USD 1.3 million) in direct funding to Solomon businesses for building materials and transportation services.

The projects are:

Sasamungga Community High School Solar Power Project, South Choiseul Barainagho Community Solar Project, South Guadalcanal Kaibia Community Improvement – Footpath and Solar Light Project,

Central Honiara Kobito 1 Solar Lighting Project, East Honiara Tanamuki Community Solar Street Light, Gao / Bugotu Solar Street Lighting for Alualu Community, Hograno / Kia / Havulei Tawado’oa, Pia Pia, Tawahu, Bethsedah and Oneibia Community Solar

Project, West Makira Antioch Community Footpath and Solar Lighting Project, Baegu / Asifola Roapo’u Solar Street Project, East Are’are West Fataleka Solar Lighting, Fataleka Takwa Community Solar Street Light, Lau / Mbaelelea Aimamara Solar Lighting Project, Small Malaita Pulu Community Solar Street Lighting, Small Malaita Gongona Community Solar Street Light Project, Rennell / Bellona Luesalo Rural Training Centre (RTC) Solar Power Project, Temotu Nende Hunda-Ireke Solar Lighting Project, Gizo / Kolombangara North New Georgia – Ward 20 – Solar Lighting Project, North New Georgia Sidoko Community High School Solar Power, Rannogga / Simbo Nusabanga Community Solar Project, South New Georgia / Rendova / Tetepare

Communities have turned to social media to express thanks to the program and for the projects allocated funding, including the Citizens Right Advocacy Network of Solomon Islands, however the latter has asked why smaller visibility projects, such as community street lights, continue to dominate funding allocations, while more impactful and sustainable projects are being overlooked.

“Projects such as milling facilities, fisheries centres, downstream processing plants, and agricultural support infrastructure have far greater long-term value for rural communites,” it said.

In March 2026, Australia supported the installation of a solar hybrid energy system at three facilities, including the Sir Dudley Tuti College, where the Principal Fr. Oshley Nabagna said the project provides long-term energy security and reduces reliance on expensive diesel.

“[We are] ensuring that students and teachers have the power they need to learn, teach and grow,” Nabagna said.