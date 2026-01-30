Solar industry collaborators donate animal shelter clean energy system

US-headquartered solar monitoring and maintenance provider Omnidian, China-headquartered inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer GoodWe, and China-based solar cell and module manufacturer AIKO have gifted a clean energy project to a non-profit in Victoria.

Donating a 17 kW solar system, hybrid inverter and 19.2 kWh battery to Forever Friends Animal Rescue (FFAR), located 85 kilometres east of Melbourne, the companies are encouraging solar companies, distributors, installers and manufacturers to do the same.

A joint statement says by pairing quality systems with long-term care and support is an opportunity to contribute in more practical and lasting ways to communities.

“This project offers a practical example of how solar can be delivered responsibly, with performance and support embedded from day one,” the statement says.

Energy costs saver

The fully supported solar and storage system designed and installed by the companies, have solved an energy cost challenge faced by FFAR as it conducts its rescue and rehabilitation work.

FFAR Founder Saskia Adams said having a high-quality solar and storage solution in place will make a meaningful difference to the facility’s day-to-day operations.

“Knowing the system will be proactively monitored and checked each year gives us real confidence and peace of mind especially with so many vulnerable animals in our care,” Adams said.

The installation includes a 17 kW solar system with AIKO high-efficiency N-type All Back Contact (ABC) panels, a GoodWe EHB hybrid inverter and a 19.2 kWh GoodWe Lynx battery, paired with Omnidian’s proactive monitoring platform and annual on-site health checks, supporting early fault detection, stable operation and long-term reliability for the organisation.

Omnidian Global Strategy Vice President Peter Matthews said projects like this only work when strong partnerships are in place, from product selection through to long-term service and support,” Matthews said.

“Working alongside GoodWe and Aiko allowed us to deliver not just equipment, but a complete solution that Forever Friends can rely on over the long term.”

GoodWe Australia and New Zealand Country Manager Dean Williamson said wildlife carers do vital work, often behind the scenes and usually receive no government funding.

“Having access to solar energy will ease their financial strain while supporting conservation efforts.”

AIKO Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia Country Director Thomas Bywater said AIKO’s ABC high-efficiency modules are engineered to deliver reliable, consistent power even under Australia’s harsh conditions ensuring critical community services can operate without interruption.

“By working alongside partners like Omnidian and GoodWe, we can create initiatives that not only advance clean energy adoption but also support the vital work being done in our communities and protect our environment for future generations.”