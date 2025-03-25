Sydney basketball association scores interest-free solar and battery loan

The City of Sydney basketball association has a new donor-enabled 39.78 kW solar and 25.6 kWh battery system, funded via an interest-free loan from the national climate action charity, Citizens Own Renewable Energy Network Australia (CORENA).
The $45,874 (USD 28,898) loan is sourced 100% from community donations and is one of 56 separate community emissions reduction projects funded with $1.58 million by CORENA.
Sydney Basketball Association Chief Executive Officer Ben Madgen said partnering with CORENA to add solar power to their Sydney basketball stadium is a game-changer.
“That’s because we’re reducing our environmental impact while ensuring a brighter, greener future for the athletes, families and community we serve,” Madgen said.
Located at the City of Sydney Basketball Association’s Alexandria stadium 5 kilometres south of Sydney’s CBD, the new solar and battery system is expected to avoid an estimated 55,305 kWh of grid electricity and 37.6 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
The system is expected to reduce the association’s electricity bills by approximately $9,680 per year – and once the CORENA loan is repaid, divert the energy bill savings towards thecore purpose of supporting and promoting sport within the community.
CORENA operates Australia’s longest running donor-driven revolving fund for practical climate action offering interest-free loans to not-for-profit, community and social-enterprise organisations for projects that reduce their carbon emissions, including solar installations, energy efficiency upgrades, gas appliance replacement or purchase of electric vehicles (EVs).
To date CORENA’s combined funded 56 projects have avoided using over 6,986 MWh of grid electricity, equivalent to 4,447 tonnes of carbon emissions.
